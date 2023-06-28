India Pumped Hydro Storage Market Research Report 2023-2028

India Pumped Hydro Storage Market Overview:

The India pumped hydro storage market size reached US$ 10.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.75% during 2023-2028.

Report Highlights

How big is the India Pumped Hydro Storage Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 10.3 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 18.0 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) 9.75% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What are Pumped hydro storage (PHS)?

Pumped hydro storage (PHS) represents a type of hydroelectric energy storage that is extensively utilized for load balancing in electric power systems. It is a configuration of two water reservoirs at various elevations that can generate power as water moves down from one to the other, passing via a turbine. Pumped hydro storage plants offer several benefits, such as frequency regulation, load balancing, peak shaving, backup reserve, black start capability, etc. In line with this, they provide very fast ramping up and down and off-peak balancing support, as these plants have inherent flexibility. Consequently, pumped hydro storage is extensively recognized as an ideal supplier of regulation and contingency reserve ancillary services, thereby assisting in managing renewable energy grid integration.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India Pumped Hydro Storage Industry:

The growing consumer concerns towards energy security are primarily driving the India pumped hydro storage market. Additionally, the inflating need for load management of grid networks during peak hours is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies to encourage pump hydro storage establishments is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, they are also providing budgetary support for the flood moderation component of hydroelectric storage projects and introducing tariff rationalization measures, which is augmenting the market growth across the country. Apart from this, the rising popularity of closed loop pumped hydro storage systems, on account of their minimal environmental impact across natural habitats, is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the development of smart grid infrastructures is expected to fuel the India pumped hydro storage market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

Breakup by Type:

Open-Loop

Closed-Loop

Breakup by Sources:

Natural Reservoirs

Man-Made Reservoirs

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

