India Reusable Sanitary Napkin Market Statistical Analysis, Share, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Reusable Sanitary Napkin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India reusable sanitary napkin market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The India reusable sanitary napkin market size reached INR 87.0 Crore in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 238.8 Crore by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.16% during 2023-2028.
Report Metric:
|Base Year of Estimation:
|2022
|Historical Data:
|2017-2022
|Future Forecast Period:
|2023-2028
A reusable sanitary napkin is a menstrual hygiene product made of fabric that can be washed and reused multiple times. It is an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to disposable sanitary napkins, which are not biodegradable and contribute to environmental pollution. Reusable sanitary napkins are made of materials like cotton, bamboo, or hemp, which are soft, absorbent, and comfortable to wear. They are widely available in various sizes and styles to cater to the needs of different women. Using reusable sanitary napkins has several benefits, such as reducing waste and saving money while providing a sustainable and hygienic option for menstrual management.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-reusable-sanitary-napkin-market/requestsample
India Reusable Sanitary Napkin Market Trends:
The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing consciousness among women of the impact of disposable menstrual products on the environment. In line with this, the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products is significantly contributing to the product demand. Furthermore, the growing concerns over the use of chemicals in disposable menstrual products are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the easy availability of a wider range of reusable sanitary napkin options is catalyzing the market.
Moreover, the escalating access to menstrual education and awareness programs and the expansion of e-commerce and online sales channels are offering numerous opportunities for the market. Besides, the increasing preference for natural and organic menstrual products is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the rising government initiatives to promote sustainable menstrual products and the growth of social media and influencers promoting sustainable menstrual products are expected to provide a boost to the market.
Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5087&flag=C
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Eco Femme
- FabPad
- Femy
- Isweven
- Pee Safe (Redcliffe Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.)
- Re:Pad
- Rebelle Pads
- Reboot-U
- Relief Line
- Sanfe (Redroom Technology Pvt. Ltd.)
- Saukhyam
- Soch Green
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Material Type:
- Cotton
- Bamboo
- Hemp
- Synthetic
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online
- Pharmacies
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- South India
- North India
- West and Central India
- East India
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report 2023-2028:
https://www.openpr.com/news/2939290/top-seaweed-companies-in-world-2023-biggest-global-producers
https://www.openpr.com/news/2939303/top-electric-vehicle-ev-companies-in-world-2023-biggest
https://www.openpr.com/news/2940743/smart-parking-market-analysis-report-2023-size-share-growth
https://www.openpr.com/news/2940769/air-purifier-market-2023-segmentation-size-share-marketing
https://www.openpr.com/news/2940788/polylactic-acid-market-share-2023-production-top
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800