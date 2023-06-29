India Reusable Sanitary Napkin Market Statistical Analysis, Share, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Reusable Sanitary Napkin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India reusable sanitary napkin market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India reusable sanitary napkin market size reached INR 87.0 Crore in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 238.8 Crore by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.16% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

A reusable sanitary napkin is a menstrual hygiene product made of fabric that can be washed and reused multiple times. It is an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to disposable sanitary napkins, which are not biodegradable and contribute to environmental pollution. Reusable sanitary napkins are made of materials like cotton, bamboo, or hemp, which are soft, absorbent, and comfortable to wear. They are widely available in various sizes and styles to cater to the needs of different women. Using reusable sanitary napkins has several benefits, such as reducing waste and saving money while providing a sustainable and hygienic option for menstrual management.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-reusable-sanitary-napkin-market/requestsample

India Reusable Sanitary Napkin Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing consciousness among women of the impact of disposable menstrual products on the environment. In line with this, the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products is significantly contributing to the product demand. Furthermore, the growing concerns over the use of chemicals in disposable menstrual products are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the easy availability of a wider range of reusable sanitary napkin options is catalyzing the market.

Moreover, the escalating access to menstrual education and awareness programs and the expansion of e-commerce and online sales channels are offering numerous opportunities for the market. Besides, the increasing preference for natural and organic menstrual products is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the rising government initiatives to promote sustainable menstrual products and the growth of social media and influencers promoting sustainable menstrual products are expected to provide a boost to the market.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5087&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Eco Femme

FabPad

Femy

Isweven

Pee Safe (Redcliffe Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.)

Re:Pad

Rebelle Pads

Reboot-U

Relief Line

Sanfe (Redroom Technology Pvt. Ltd.)

Saukhyam

Soch Green

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material Type:

Cotton

Bamboo

Hemp

Synthetic

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Pharmacies

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Others

Breakup by Region:

South India

North India

West and Central India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report 2023-2028:

https://www.openpr.com/news/2939290/top-seaweed-companies-in-world-2023-biggest-global-producers

https://www.openpr.com/news/2939303/top-electric-vehicle-ev-companies-in-world-2023-biggest

https://www.openpr.com/news/2940743/smart-parking-market-analysis-report-2023-size-share-growth

https://www.openpr.com/news/2940769/air-purifier-market-2023-segmentation-size-share-marketing

https://www.openpr.com/news/2940788/polylactic-acid-market-share-2023-production-top

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800