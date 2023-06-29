India Social Commerce Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Social Commerce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India social commerce market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The Indian social commerce market size reached US$ 3.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 32.7% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Social commerce refers to the integration of various social media platforms with e-commerce activities. It involves using social media networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest, to sell products or services directly to consumers. It is a way to leverage the social media platforms that have become ubiquitous in individuals’ lives, to generate more sales and revenue. It can take many forms, from adding buy buttons to social media posts to building storefronts within social media platforms. It uses the data and behavior of users on social media to provide a personalized shopping experience, with targeted advertisements and product recommendations based on the user’s interests and behaviors. It offers several benefits, such as increasing brand visibility, reducing the sales cycle, and providing a more personalized and convenient shopping experience for customers.

India Social Commerce Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity. Coupled with the widespread utilization of smartphones for educational and entertainment purposes is creating a positive market outlook. In addition, continual improvements in the e-commerce industry and the advent of home delivery models are providing a boost to the market. Along with this, social media platforms have a significant influence on the buying decisions of consumers and by integrating social media with e-commerce, businesses can leverage this influence to increase sales, which is further impacting the demand across the country.

Furthermore, numerous leading players are heavily investing in data analytics to analyze data and buying behavior of customers in order to provide a personalized shopping experience, which helps in increasing customer engagement and loyalty is acting as a growth-inducing factor.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Business Model:

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Breakup by Device Type:

Laptops and PCs

Mobiles

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Personal and Beauty Care

Apparels

Accessories

Home Products

Health Supplements

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

