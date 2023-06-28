India Sports Nutrition Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth & Outlook 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Sports Nutrition Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The india sports nutrition market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.

Sports nutrition includes various nutrient-rich food, drinks, and dietary supplements that help maintain a healthy diet for enhanced sports performance. Protein bars, granolas, oats, fruits, protein shakes, and multivitamins are some common sports nutrition products widely consumed by athletes and bodybuilders. These goods are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and fats that act as a good source of energy. Sports nutrition aids in achieving fitness goals, improving body composition, increasing endurance, maintaining strength, enhancing overall performance during high-intensity activities, and weight management. It also assists in reducing the effects of injury, fatigue, and delayed recovery post-trauma.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-sports-nutrition-market/requestsample

India Sports Nutrition Market Trends:

The increasing participation in recreational sports, fitness, and athletic activities are among the key factors driving the market’s growth in India. Sports nutrition products are widely consumed by athletes and non-athletes to meet the high nutritional requirements in the body. In line with this, the shifting preferences among individuals toward an active lifestyle due to hectic and sedentary lifestyles and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as obesity and diabetes, are favoring the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of vegan, plant-based, and organic protein powders, dietary supplements, and nutraceutical products due to the rising awareness about the harmful impacts of synthetic ingredients is providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, key players are introducing innovative product variants with sugar alternatives to expand their consumer reach, which, in turn, is augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the growing influence of social media, the rising number of gyms and fitness centers, increasing consumer expenditure capacities, and easy availability of nutritional supplements, owing to the burgeoning e-commerce sector, are supporting the market growth across the country.

India Sports Nutrition Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, product type, raw material, distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sports Food

Sports Drinks

Sports Supplements

Breakup by Raw Material:

Animal Derived

Plant-Based

Mixed

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Drug and Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4043&flag=C

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800