India Structured Cabling Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “India Structured Cabling Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The India structured cabling market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during 2023-2028.

India Structured Cabling Market Overview:

Structured cabling refers to the installation of a standardized cabling infrastructure within a building or premises to support various communication systems and network services. It typically includes the use of standardized cables, connectors, and related hardware to create a reliable and scalable network infrastructure. It involves the design, installation, and maintenance of a network infrastructure that enables the transmission of data, voice, and video signals. Structured cabling offers several benefits, including improved network performance, reduced downtime, scalability, flexibility, and simplified troubleshooting. As a result, it is widely used for creating local area networks (LANs) within buildings, enabling the transmission of voice signals over the network and allowing the transmission of video signals.

India Structured Cabling Market Trends:

One of the key factors driving the India structured cabling market is the rapidly expanding information technology (IT) and telecommunications industry. In addition to this, the increasing demand for data centers, cloud services, and the proliferation of mobile devices has fueled the demand for structured cabling solutions to support high-speed data transfer, voice communication, and video streaming. Apart from this, the implementation of various initiatives by the government of India (GOI) to promote digitalization, smart cities, and broadband connectivity across the country is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Moreover, the rising demand for structured cabling solutions that can support high-speed data transfer and ensure efficient network performance is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising investments in the telecommunications sector, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and growing construction of commercial buildings, residential complexes, and infrastructure projects, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Copper Cable

Fiber Cable

Copper Components

Fiber Components

Breakup by Wire Category:

Category 5e

Category 6

Category 6A

Category 7

Breakup by Application:

Data Center

Local Area Network (LAN)

Breakup by Vertical:

Government

Industrial

IT and Telecommunications

Residential and Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

