India Tomato Seed Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Tomato Seed Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India tomato seed market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India tomato seed market size reached INR 3.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 5.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2023-2028.

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

A tomato seed is an embryonic part that matures within the tomato following the germination process. It is a rich source of potassium, magnesium, phosphorous, thiamine, calcium, copper, folate, vitamins, protein, water, dietary fibers, and digestive amino acids. It also consists of organic compounds, such as lycopene, that assist in providing protection against sunburns and maintaining heart health and blood pressure. Additionally, it aids in reducing the risk of diabetes, skin problems, normalizing cholesterol levels, improving immune health and, digestion, and fluid balance, and preventing premature aging. Besides, it is available in several varieties, including hybrid tomato, open-pollinated, or heirloom tomato seeds, and different sizes, such as large tomato, and cherry tomato seeds.

India Tomato Seed Market Trends:

The increasing demand for hybrid seeds across the agriculture industry is driving the market in India. Moreover, the rising tomato cultivation and the growing utilization of products in the preparation of numerous snacks are catalyzing the demand for tomato seeds. Apart from this, numerous major companies are heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities and conducting different breeding programs for developing new varieties of tomato seeds, which is providing a boost to the market. Furthermore, the increasing awareness among individuals about the benefits of tomato seed oil, such as promoting quick healing of scars and improving skin appearance, is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, such as the rapid growth of the food processing industry, the rising popularity of farmland and greenhouse among individuals, and continuous technological advancements, are also influencing the market across India.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Hybrids

Open-Pollinated Varieties

Breakup by Product:

Large Tomato Seeds

Cherry Tomato Seeds

Breakup by Growing Technology:

Open-Field

Protected Cultivation

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

