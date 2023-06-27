India Used Cooking Oil Market Size, Report, Analysis & Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is the India Used Cooking Oil Market?

The India used cooking oil market size reached 3.2 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 4.1 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2023-2028.

Used cooking oil refers to various types of left-over cooking oils obtained after preparing a wide variety of dishes in residential and commercial sectors. It comprises sunflower, mustard, palm, canola, rice bran, olive, soybean, and rapeseed oils and animal fats. It can be easily broken down into glycerin and biodiesel by utilizing a simple process called transesterification. It is also incorporated into a wide variety of skin and hair care products, such as soaps, shampoos, conditioners, and body washes. As it is also utilized as an oil for lamps and serves as an ingredient for feedstocks, the demand for used cooking oil is rising in India.

India Used Cooking Oil Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for used cooking oil as it is eco-friendly and cost-effective represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively in India. Besides this, the rising utilization of various skin and hair care products to maintain personal hygiene and improve the quality of hair and skin is propelling the growth of the market in the country.

In addition, the growing utilization of biodiesel as a vehicular fuel as it increases energy security, improves air quality, and reduces automobile exhausts is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the Government of India is encouraging the utilization of biodiesel to minimize fuel dependency and prevent the exhaustion of natural resources. Moreover, the rising employment of used cooking oil in composting is bolstering the growth of the market in the country.

India Used Cooking Oil Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Aris Bioenergy Private Limited, Biod Energy (India) Private Limited, Bluestone Energy, Eco Green Fuels, Gogreen Bioenergy India Pvt Ltd, K Nandini Refineries, Muenzer Bharat Pvt. Ltd., Northern Biofuels Private Limited, Veolia Environment and Zomato.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, source and application.

Market Breakup by Source:

Food Processing Industry

HoReCa

Household

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Biodiesel

Oleo Chemicals

Animal Feed

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

