India Veterinary Medicine Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “India Veterinary Medicine Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The India veterinary medicine market size reached US$ 758.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,181.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2023-2028.

India Veterinary Medicine Market Overview:

Veterinary medicine is a branch of science that focuses on the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and management of diseases, disorders, and injuries in animals. It encompasses medical care for various animal species, including domestic pets, livestock, poultry, wildlife, aquatic animals, and exotic animals. Parasiticides, recombinant vaccines, anti-infectives, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatory drugs are some of the commonly available types of veterinary medicines. They assist in maintaining the health and well-being of animals, promoting animal welfare, and preventing the transmission of diseases from animals to humans (zoonotic diseases). Moreover, veterinary medicine involves various disciplines, including anatomy, physiology, pathology, pharmacology, surgery, radiology, infectious diseases, nutrition, and preventive medicine.

India Veterinary Medicine Market Demand Analysis:

The growing trend of pet ownership is one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth in the country. In line with this, consumers are becoming considerate toward pets and options for various veterinary services, including routine check-ups, vaccinations, preventive care, and specialized treatments, which in turn is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as echinococcosis, leptospirosis, toxoplasmosis, cysticercosis, Nipah, rabies, plague, trypanosomiasis, and kyasanur forest disease (KFD) is further driving the market growth.

Apart from this, rapid technological advancements, such as the introduction of advanced diagnostic imaging, laboratory testing, surgical techniques, and medical devices, are providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including the introduction of safe and effective vaccines to prevent pet diseases, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, and the implementation of various government initiatives for animal health, food safety, and welfare, are supporting the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Drugs Anti-infective Anti-inflammatory Parasiticide

Vaccines Inactivated Vaccines Attenuated Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines

Medicated Feed Additives Amino Acids Antibiotics



Breakup by Animal Type:

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Veterinary Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

