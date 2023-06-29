India Vinyl Flooring Market Statistical Analysis, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Vinyl Flooring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India vinyl flooring market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India vinyl flooring market size reached US$ 1,151.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,756.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Vinyl flooring is a popular type of resilient flooring made from synthetic materials like PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and plasticizers. It is available in a wide range of styles and designs, including wood, stone, and tile, and is commonly used in homes, offices, and commercial spaces. It is known for its durability, water resistance, and easy maintenance. It is available in sheet and tile form, with the tiles often featuring adhesive backing for easy installation. Some vinyl flooring options come with cushioned backing, which provides extra comfort and insulation. It is an affordable alternative to other flooring types, such as hardwood or tile, while offering a stylish and durable option for high-traffic areas. It is also easy to maintain, with many options being scratch-resistant and able to withstand spills and stains.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-vinyl-flooring-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of DIY home improvement projects. In line with this, the wide range of styles and designs available, including wood, stone, and tile patterns, is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the vinyl flooring is durable and resistant to wear and tear, making it perfect for high-traffic areas. Apart from this, the introduction of newer vinyl flooring options with a click-and-lock installation system is expected to catalyze the market.

Moreover, the shifting preference of consumers toward sustainable flooring solutions is propelling product demand across the country. Besides, the widespread usage of the product to improve interior looks, aesthetics, and comfort underfoot in several residential and commercial structures is favoring the market. Additionally, the rapid uptake of slip-resistant, stain-resistant, and waterproof floor coverings in residential, commercial, and healthcare facilities is offering numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1484&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Segment:

Organized

Unorganized

Market Breakup by Imports Vs Domestic Manufacturing:

Imports

Domestic Manufacturing

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Vinyl Sheet

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

LVT Market Breakup by Type:

Traditional LVT

WPC

SPC

LVT Market Breakup by Application Sector:

Commercial Healthcare Education Hospitality Retail Corporate Sports Others

Residential

Vinyl Sheet Market Breakup by Contract Type:

Semi-Contract Sheet Vinyl

Contract Sheet Vinyl

Others

Vinyl Sheet Market Breakup by Application Sector:

Commercial Healthcare Hospitality Transport Education Sports Retail Others

Residential

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report 2023-2028:

https://www.openpr.com/news/2859561/north-america-smart-tv-market-2023-size-worth-us-133-4-billion

https://www.openpr.com/news/2859575/u-s-united-states-plywood-market-2023-2028-growth-rate

https://www.openpr.com/news/2859612/latin-america-online-grocery-market-2023-size-worth-us-6-4

https://www.openpr.com/news/2879611/india-real-estate-market-2023-size-share-trends-outlook

https://www.openpr.com/news/2880954/dietary-fiber-market-2023-2028-industry-analysis-global-size

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800