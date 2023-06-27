India Waste Plastic Recycling Market 2023-2028: Industry Growth & Forecast

How Big is the India Waste Plastic Recycling Market?

The India waste plastic recycling market size reached 8.9 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 18.5 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2023-2028.

Waste plastic recycling refers to the process of converting plastic wastes and various used plastic items into other usable products. It comprises a detailed procedure wherein plastic products are sorted, washed, shredded, and compounded to make various new products. It is often carried out on a various grade of plastics, such as low-density and high-density polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). It helps to reduce the piling of wastes in landfills and incineration plants. It also lowers the negative impacts of extraction and processing of virgin materials on the environment. Furthermore, as it minimizes water pollution and destruction of marine life, the demand for waste plastic recycling is increasing in India.

India Waste Plastic Recycling Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for waste plastic recycling due to the rising consumer awareness represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively in India.

Besides this, the Government of India is banning the availability of single use plastics in various states and taking initiatives to reduce plastic usage by setting annual recycling targets for producers, importers, and brand-owners.

In addition, the growing waste plastic recycling activities to manufacture food-safe packaging material for the food and beverage (F&B) industry is offering a favorable market outlook in the country. Apart from this, the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to automate the process of waste plastic recycling is bolstering the growth of the market in India.

India Waste Plastic Recycling Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

A1 Impex, Addonn Polycomponds Private Limited, GD Plast, Gravita India Limited, Jairam Plastic Industries, Key Exports, Luckystar International Pvt. Ltd., Manjushree Technopack Limited (AI Lenarco Midco Limited), Parkash Plastic, Polyraw Enterprises, R.B. Polymers, and Yadav Infrapolymers Private Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, treatment, material, application and recycling process.

Breakup by Treatment:

Co-Processing

Heat Compression

Pyrolysis

Landfill

Incineration

Others

Breakup by Material:

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Packaging

Construction

Textile

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Recycling Process:

Mechanical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

