India Welding Consumables Market Statistical Analysis, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Welding Consumables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India welding consumables market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India welding consumables market size reached US$ 1,095 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,570 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

Welding consumables are materials used in welding processes to join two or more metals. These materials, including welding rods, wires, fluxes, and shielding gases, are consumed during welding. They are critical components of welding operations, as they determine the strength and quality of the weld joint. The selection of welding consumables depends on factors such as the type of metals being welded, the welding process used, and the application of the final product. Different welding consumables have varying properties and characteristics, such as tensile strength, corrosion resistance, and melting point. Therefore, selecting the appropriate welding consumables is crucial for achieving a high-quality weld.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in India is primarily driven by the growth of various industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace. In line with this, the increasing demand for high-quality welds and the need for efficient and cost-effective welding processes are significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid technological advancements in welding consumables are also expected to positively influence the market by improving the efficiency and quality of welding processes. Apart from this, the Indian government’s focus on infrastructure development, such as the construction of highways and bridges, is catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, the rising product adoption in the automotive industry in producing various vehicles and parts is propelling the market. Besides, the growing awareness of the importance of quality and safety in welding operations is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Stick Electrodes

Solid Wires

Flux Cored Wires

SAW Wires and Fluxes

Others

Breakup by Welding Technique:

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxyfuel Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Others

Breakup by End Use Industries:

Construction

Automobile

Energy

Shipbuilding

Aerospace

Industrial Equipment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

