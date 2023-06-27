Indian Ammonia Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Ammonia Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The Indian ammonia market size reached US$ 5,415 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5,748 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1% during 2023-2028.

Indian Ammonia Market Overview:

Ammonia is a colorless gas with a strong and pungent odor that is composed of nitrogen and hydrogen molecules (NH 3 ). It is a crucial component in the synthesis of nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonium nitrate and urea, that provide essential nutrients to plants, promoting healthy growth and increasing crop yields. It serves as a precursor in the manufacturing of various compounds, including plastics, synthetic fibers, dyes, solvents, and cleaning agents. It is a valuable building block for the chemical industry due to its reactive nature and ability to form bonds with other elements. It is widely employed as a refrigerant in large-scale industrial and commercial refrigeration, as well as in some household refrigerators and air conditioning units. As it is utilized as a cleaning agent due to its alkaline nature and ability to break down oils and greases, the demand for ammonia is increasing in India.

Indian Ammonia Industry Growth Analysis:

At present, there is an increase in the demand for ammonia-based fertilizers in the agricultural sector in India. This, along with the rising utilization of ammonia-based fertilizers to enhance crop productivity and improve soil fertility, represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for ammonia as a key raw material for the production of various compounds, including plastics, fibers, solvents, and cleaning agents, is offering a favorable market outlook in the country. Moreover, the increasing demand for ammonia as a refrigerant for cold storage and refrigeration purposes is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors in India.

Key Market Segmentation:

Key Players Included in Indian Ammonia Market Research Report:

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Ltd.

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO)

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited,

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) Limited

Breakup by Physical Form:

Anhydrous Ammonia

Aqueous Ammonia

Breakup by End-Use:

Urea

Ammonium Phosphate Fertilizers

Industrial

Others

Breakup by States:

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Others

