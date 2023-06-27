Indian Animal Feed Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

The latest report by IMARC Group titled “Indian Animal Feed Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028” finds that The Indian animal feed market size reached INR 956.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,578.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2028.

Indian Animal Feed Market Outlook:

Animal feed refers to specially formulated food products designed to provide essential nutrients and promote healthy growth in livestock, poultry, and other animals. It encompasses a wide range of ingredients, including grains, proteins, minerals, and vitamins, formulated to meet the specific dietary requirements of different animal species. Animal feed serves as a vital component in enhancing livestock and poultry productivity, improving meat quality, and meeting the nutritional needs of farm animals. It plays a crucial role in ensuring optimal nutrition, supporting animal health, and maximizing production in the agricultural sector. With a growing population and increasing demand for animal-based products, the Indian animal feed market is gaining significant traction.

Indian Animal Feed Market Trends:

The rising population, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences are catalyzing the demand for animal-based products, such as meat, milk, and eggs. This, in turn, is leading to an increasing focus on livestock and poultry farming, creating a strong demand for quality animal feed to support efficient production and healthy animal growth in India. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the importance of animal health and nutrition among farmers and livestock producers is playing a significant role in driving the market.

In addition, farmers are increasingly recognizing the link between proper nutrition, animal well-being, and productivity, leading to a heightened emphasis on providing balanced and high-quality feed for their animals in the country. Moreover, the adoption of advanced farming practices, including intensive and commercial farming systems, is expanding the need for scientifically formulated animal feed in India. These modern farming methods require precise nutritional formulations to ensure optimal growth, improved feed conversion, and overall profitability.

Top Animal Feed Manufacturers in India:

Suguna Foods Private Limited

Japfa Comfeeds India Pvt. Ltd.

Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd.

Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL)

SKM Animal Feeds and Foods (India) Ltd.

Cargill, Incorporated.

Kapila Krishi Udyog Ltd.

Amrit Group, KSE Ltd.

Avanti Feeds Ltd.

Uno Feeds

Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

C P Aquaculture India Pvt. Ltd.

Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

The Waterbase Ltd.

Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Poultry Feed

Cattle Feed

Aquafeed

Regional Insights:

South India

North India

East India

West India

