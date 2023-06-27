Indian Cold Chain Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Cold Chain Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The Indian cold chain market size reached INR 1,814.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 3,798.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during 2023-2028.

Indian Cold Chain Market Outlook:

Cold chain refers to a temperature-controlled supply chain system that ensures the proper handling, storage, and transportation of perishable goods, particularly those that require specific temperature conditions to maintain their quality and safety. It involves a series of interconnected processes and facilities that maintain a consistent temperature from the point of origin to the final destination, preserving the integrity of temperature-sensitive products. It also comprises temperature-controlled storage facilities, such as refrigerated warehouses or cold rooms, where goods are stored at the required temperature until they are ready for transportation. It consists of advanced temperature monitoring systems and data loggers that are employed to track and record temperature conditions throughout the entire supply chain, providing visibility and ensuring compliance with temperature requirements.

India Cold Chain Market Trends:

At present, he increasing demand for processed and frozen food products in India represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. In addition, the rising consumer shift towards convenience foods and perishable products due to the changing lifestyle and rapid urbanization in the country is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, the thriving organized retail sector, with the establishment of hypermarkets and supermarkets, is catalyzing the demand for efficient cold chain solutions to maintain product freshness and meet consumer expectations in India. Besides this, the growing demand for cold chain solutions, as it helps prevent spoilage, bacterial growth, degradation, or loss of potency of perishable goods, such as fresh produce, dairy products, frozen foods, vaccines, and medicines, is positively influencing the market in the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Segment:

Cold Chain Storage

Cold Chain Transportation

Breakup by Product:

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat and Fish

Dairy Products

Healthcare Products

Breakup by Sector:

Private

Cooperative

Public

Breakup by Organised and Unorganised:

Organised

Unorganised

Breakup by States:

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Punjab

Gujarat

Bihar

Andhra Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Haryana

Chhattisgarh

Rajasthan

Orissa

Tamil Nadu

Others

Key Players Included in Indian Cold Chain Market Research Report:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

TOC for the Indian Cold Chain Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Indian Cold Chain Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

