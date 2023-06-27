Indian Farming Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Farming Market: Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The Indian farming market size reached INR 25,173 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 45,577 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during 2023-2028.

Indian Farming Market Outlook:

Farming refers to the practice of cultivating crops, raising livestock, and producing food, fiber, and other agricultural products. It is a vital sector that plays a significant role in ensuring food security, rural development, and economic growth. Farming encompasses various types, including crop farming, animal husbandry, aquaculture, horticulture, and agroforestry. It ensures a stable and sufficient food supply, addressing food security challenges and reducing reliance on external sources. It also contributes to job creation, especially in rural areas, providing employment opportunities for farmers, laborers, and supporting industries.

Indian Farming Market Trends:



The increasing food consumption due to the rapidly growing population and changing dietary preferences is one of the primary factors boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the implementation of supportive policies by the Government of India (GoI) to provide support, subsidies, and incentives to farmers and agricultural businesses is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the adoption of modern farming techniques, such as precision agriculture, to increase yield, save costs, reduce manual labor, and optimize resource allocation is providing an impetus to market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for sustainable farming practices, including organic farming and agroecology, due to rising concerns about environmental conservation, is favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing emphasis on food security, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and growing consumer demand for healthier, eco-friendly products, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Crop Seasonality:

Rabi

Kharif

Zaid

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals

Vegetables

Fruits

Plantation Crops

Spices

Pulses

Others

Breakup by Application:

Fresh Consumption

Food Processing

Healthcare

Feed Industry

Textiles

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Self Consumption

Traditional Retail

Business to Business

Modern Retail

Online

Breakup by Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

