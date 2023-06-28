Indian Frozen Potato Products Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

According to new report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Frozen Potato Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The Indian frozen potato products market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.16% during 2023-2028.

Indian Frozen Potato Products Market Overview:

Frozen potato offers convenience and versatility to consumers, as they can be easily stored and prepared for consumption at any time. They are typically produced by washing, peeling, cutting, blanching, and freezing potatoes. They are commonly available in forms such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns, potato chips, and mashed potatoes. They are designed to maintain the taste, texture, and nutritional value of fresh potatoes, providing a convenient alternative for consumers who seek ready-to-eat or easy-to-prepare potato-based dishes. As a result, frozen potato products are widely used in households, restaurants, hotels, fast-food chains, and other food service establishments.

Top Frozen Potato Products Companies in India:

McCain Foods (India) Private Ltd.

Hyfun Frozen Foods Private Ltd.

Iscon Balaji Foods Private Limited

Golden Fries Limited

Bhanu Farms Limited

Indian Frozen Potato Products Market Trends:

The Indian frozen potato products market is witnessing significant growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences, increasing urbanization, and changing lifestyles. This is further bolstered by the rising demand for convenient and time-saving food options. Frozen potato products offer a quick and hassle-free solution for preparing various potato-based dishes, catering to the fast-paced lives of consumers. Moreover, the growing popularity of western-style fast food and the surging influence of global cuisines in India are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, the expansion of modern retail formats, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, and the availability of wider distribution networks are supporting the market growth. Additionally, the rising awareness about food safety and hygiene, inflating consumer per capita income, and the rapidly expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry are providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, escalating popularity of international cuisines and rapidly expanding fast-food chains are augmenting the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

French Fries Tikkis

Potato Wedges

Potato bites

Smileys

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Food Service

Retail

Wherein Food Service

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Regional Insights:

West and Central India

South India

East India

