Indian Honey Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Honey Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The honey market in India size reached INR 23.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 38.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during 2023-2028.

Indian Honey Market Overview:

Honey, also known as nature’s golden elixir, is a natural sweet substance produced by bees through the process of collecting nectar from flowers. It is a versatile and widely consumed food product known for its unique flavor, nutritional benefits, and therapeutic properties. Honey is revered for its rich antioxidant content, antibacterial properties, and potential health benefits. It is used as a natural remedy for various ailments and as a natural sweetener. Due to its distinctive taste and wide-ranging applications in culinary arts, the demand for honey is rising in India.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-honey-market/requestsample

Key Players Included in Indian Honey Market Research Report:

Dabur

Patanjali

Apis India

Emami Limited

Hitkary Pharmacy Private Limited

Reliance Retail Limited

Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.

Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt. Ltd.

Bharat Honey

Under The Mango Tree

Market Growth Analysis:

At present, the increasing consumer inclination towards natural and healthy food choices is propelling the demand for honey as a natural sweetener and nutritional supplement. Health-conscious individuals are opting for honey as a healthier alternative to artificial sweeteners and processed sugars, considering its natural composition and potential health benefits.

Furthermore, the rising awareness about various medicinal and therapeutic properties of honey is fueling its demand in the healthcare and wellness sectors in India. In addition, honey is widely recognized for its antimicrobial, antioxidant, and wound-healing properties, which is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector and the convenience it offers in product accessibility and delivery is significantly contributing to the expansion of the honey market in India.

Additionally, consumers are having access to a wide variety of honey products, including organic, raw, and specialty variants, enabling them to explore and choose from an extensive range of options, which is bolstering the growth of the market in the country.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1146&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Flavor:

Multiflora Honey

Eucalyptus Honey

Ajwain Honey

Sidr Honey

Others

Breakup by Seasonality:

Autumn and Spring Season

Winter Season

Summer and Monsoon Season

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business to Consumer

Business to Business

Breakup by State:

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Punjab

Rajasthan

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800