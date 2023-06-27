Indian Online Grocery Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Online Grocery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The Indian online grocery market size reached US$ 6.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 31.3% during 2023-2028.

Indian Online Grocery Market Overview:

Online grocery refers to the purchase of groceries and household items through e-commerce platforms, allowing customers to conveniently order and have their products delivered to their doorstep. It involves buying cooking essentials, such as vegetables, yogurt, milk, eggs, and fruits through online distribution channels. It offers time-saving benefits and convenience to consumers, eliminating the need for traditional brick-and-mortar store visits. It also provides several exciting deals and discounts, schemes, coupons, referral codes, and cashback on online payments. Besides this, as it is convenient and flexible and allows consumers to preview their purchase history and keep track of expenditures, the demand for online grocery is accelerating across India.

Indian Online Grocery Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, the increasing penetration of smartphones, and high-speed internet connectivity are allowing easy access to online platforms, thereby boosting the adoption of online grocery shopping. Additionally, the growing working population and the hectic lifestyles of individuals in India are strengthening the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rising awareness among individuals about the advantages offered by online grocery shopping, which include time and money savings and avoiding the hassles of traditional shopping, such as commuting and waiting in long queues. Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of products, competitive pricing, and attractive discounts offered by online grocery platforms is offering a favorable market outlook.

Moreover, advancements in logistics and last-mile delivery solutions are driving the growth of the Indian online grocery market. The efficient delivery systems ensure that customers receive their orders promptly and in good condition, and the availability of return and refund policies are favoring the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Companies in Indian Online Grocery Market:

Aaram Shop Private Limited

Amazon Retail India Pvt. Ltd

Godrej Nature’s Basket

Grofers India Private Limited

Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt Ltd (Bigbasket)

Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd

Breakup by Product Type:

Food Grains

Bread, Bakery and Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Personal Care

Dry and Baking Products

Household Products

Beverages

Meat and Meat Products

Others

Breakup by Payment Method:

Online

Cash on Delivery

Breakup by Platform:

App-based

Web-based

Breakup by Region:

North India

East India

West India

South India

TOC for the Indian Online Grocery Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Indian Online Grocery Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

