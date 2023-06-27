Indian Pasta Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Pasta Market Report : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The Indian pasta market size reached US$ 785.4 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,062 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.52% during 2023-2028.

Indian Pasta Market Outlook:

Pasta is a versatile food product made from durum wheat or semolina flour and water. It is available in various shapes and sizes, such as spaghetti, penne, fusilli, and macaroni. It serves as a blank canvas for a wide range of sauces, vegetables, and proteins, making it a beloved choice for quick and flavorful meals. At present, pasta is gaining significant traction in the Indian market, appealing to consumers who seek convenient and satisfying meal options that blend international flavors with local preferences. With its ease of preparation and ability to complement a variety of Indian spices and ingredients, the demand for pasta is increasing as a go-to choice for individuals and families looking to explore global culinary experiences.

Top Companies in Indian Pasta Industry:

Nestlé India Limited

ITC Limited

Bambino Agro Industries Limited

MTR Foods Private Limited and Del Monte (FieldFresh Foods Private Limited)

Indian Pasta Market Trends:

The changing lifestyles, urbanization, and the influence of Western cuisines are contributing to the rising demand for pasta in India. As consumers increasingly embrace global flavors and seek quick and convenient meal solutions, the demand for pasta is rising as a popular choice due to its simplicity and adaptability to Indian tastes.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on health and wellness is catalyzing the demand for healthier pasta options in the Indian market. Moreover, health-conscious consumers are seeking whole wheat and multigrain pasta variants that offer higher nutritional value and dietary fiber, aligning with their preferences for wholesome and balanced diets.

Furthermore, the increasing penetration of organized retail and e-commerce platforms is playing a significant role in promoting the accessibility and availability of pasta products across India. Besides this, consumers can easily explore a wide range of pasta options, sauces, and accompanying ingredients through online platforms, enhancing the overall convenience and choice for consumers in the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type

Dry Pasta

Instant Pasta

Fresh Pasta

Breakup by Raw Materials:

Semolina

Refined Flour

Durum Wheat

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Institutional

Convenience Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

E-Retailing

Breakup by Cuisines:

White Sauce Pasta

Red Sauce Pasta

Mix Sauce Pasta

Breakup by State:

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Other Regions

