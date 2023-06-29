Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The Indian PCB (printed circuit board) market size reached US$ 4.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during 2023-2028.
Report Metric:
|Base Year of Estimation:
|2022
|Historical Data:
|2017-2022
|Future Forecast Period:
|2023-2028
A printed circuit board (PCB) is a non-conductive, copper-laminated board that helps to connect electronic and electrical components without the use of wires. It is manufactured using epoxy, fiberglass, and other composite materials, which reduce the complexity of the overall circuit design. It offers numerous benefits, such as space-saving, cost efficiency, improved functionality, improved electrical performance, and ease of assembly. It is commonly used in a wide range of industries for various applications, including computers, television sets, cell phones, digital cameras, laptops, and game consoles. Additionally, it finds extensive applications in dashboards, engine management systems, power supplies, heart monitors, imaging probes, drug metering devices, radar, armored car control, security, lighting, and broadcasting.
Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising demand for consumer electronics is driving the Indian market. Furthermore, the expanding aerospace and defense industry is contributing to the demand. In response to this, numerous major companies are heavily investing in developing smaller, more compact, and high-performance electronics, which are gaining prominence across the globe. Moreover, the increasing adoption of digitization and modernization in the medical sector is creating a positive market outlook. Besides, the growing popularity of wearable electronics, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by other factors, such as continuous technological advancements and the increasing trend of computer miniaturization.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- AT&S
- Epitome Components Ltd.
- Shogini Technoarts
- Cipsa Tech India
- Nano Electrotech Pvt Ltd
- PCB Power Ltd
- Sulakshana Circuits Ltd
- Vintek Circuit India Pvt Ltd
- Hi-Q Electronics Pvt Ltd
- Meena Circuit Pvt Ltd
- India Circuit Ltd (Garg Electronics)
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Rigid 1-2 Sided
- Standard Multilayer
- Flexible Circuits
- HDI/ Microvia/Build-Up
- Rigid Flex
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Consumer Electronics
- Communication
- Industrial Electronics
- Computers
- Military & Aerospace
- Automotive
- Medical Instrumentation
- Others
Breakup by Layer:
- Single-Sided
- Double-Sided
- Multi-Layer
Breakup by Segment:
- Rigid PCBs
- Flexible PCBs
Breakup by PCB Laminate Type:
- FR-4
- Polyamide
- CEM-1
- Paper
- Others
Breakup by Manufacturing Type:
- Bare PCBs
- Populated PCBs
Breakup by Region:
- Maharashtra
- Tamil Nadu
- Karnataka
- Gujarat
- Other States
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Report:
- Preface
- Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Price Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
