Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Statistical Analysis, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The Indian PCB (printed circuit board) market size reached US$ 4.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

A printed circuit board (PCB) is a non-conductive, copper-laminated board that helps to connect electronic and electrical components without the use of wires. It is manufactured using epoxy, fiberglass, and other composite materials, which reduce the complexity of the overall circuit design. It offers numerous benefits, such as space-saving, cost efficiency, improved functionality, improved electrical performance, and ease of assembly. It is commonly used in a wide range of industries for various applications, including computers, television sets, cell phones, digital cameras, laptops, and game consoles. Additionally, it finds extensive applications in dashboards, engine management systems, power supplies, heart monitors, imaging probes, drug metering devices, radar, armored car control, security, lighting, and broadcasting.

Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising demand for consumer electronics is driving the Indian market. Furthermore, the expanding aerospace and defense industry is contributing to the demand. In response to this, numerous major companies are heavily investing in developing smaller, more compact, and high-performance electronics, which are gaining prominence across the globe. Moreover, the increasing adoption of digitization and modernization in the medical sector is creating a positive market outlook. Besides, the growing popularity of wearable electronics, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by other factors, such as continuous technological advancements and the increasing trend of computer miniaturization.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AT&S

Epitome Components Ltd.

Shogini Technoarts

Cipsa Tech India

Nano Electrotech Pvt Ltd

PCB Power Ltd

Sulakshana Circuits Ltd

Vintek Circuit India Pvt Ltd

Hi-Q Electronics Pvt Ltd

Meena Circuit Pvt Ltd

India Circuit Ltd (Garg Electronics)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Rigid 1-2 Sided

Standard Multilayer

Flexible Circuits

HDI/ Microvia/Build-Up

Rigid Flex

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Industrial Electronics

Computers

Military & Aerospace

Automotive

Medical Instrumentation

Others

Breakup by Layer:

Single-Sided

Double-Sided

Multi-Layer

Breakup by Segment:

Rigid PCBs

Flexible PCBs

Breakup by PCB Laminate Type:

FR-4

Polyamide

CEM-1

Paper

Others

Breakup by Manufacturing Type:

Bare PCBs

Populated PCBs

Breakup by Region:

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Gujarat

Other States

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

