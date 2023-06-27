Indian Pesticides Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Pesticides Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The Indian pesticides market size reached INR 229.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 342.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during 2023-2028.

Indian Pesticides Market Outlook:

Pesticides refer to chemical and biological substances specifically formulated to control, repel, or eliminate pests that pose a threat to crops and agricultural produce. It includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and others. They target insects, weeds, fungi, bacteria, and other organisms that can damage or inhibit the growth of crops. Pesticides are widely used in agriculture, horticulture, forestry, public health, and industrial settings. They aid in protecting crops from infestations and diseases, ensure healthy plant growth, and increase agricultural production.

Indian Pesticides Market Trends:

The significant growth in the agriculture industry due to the growing population and rising food demand is one of the primary factors providing an impetus to market growth. Pesticides are safe, stable, and highly effective substances that can be applied through various methods such as spraying, dusting, seed treatment, and soil application to reduce post-harvest losses, preserve food quality and minimize wastage.

Additionally, the implementation of supportive policies by the Government of India (GoI) to educate farmers regarding the benefits of pesticides and promote their adoption in agricultural practices is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of biopesticides that are derived from natural sources and have lower environmental impact compared to conventional pesticides is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the adoption of modern farming practices, increasing investment in the development of advanced pesticides, and growing emphasis on food safety, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product type:

Synthetic Pesticides

Biopesticides

Breakup by Segments:

Insecticides

Fungicides

Herbicides

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Liquid Pesticides

Dry Pesticides

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals

Vegetables

Fruits

Plantation Crops

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report and the profiles of key players have also been provided.

