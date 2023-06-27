Indian Sanitary Napkin Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Sanitary Napkin Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The Indian sanitary napkin market size reached US$ 688.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,227.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2023-2028.

Indian Sanitary Napkin Market Outlook:

A sanitary napkin, also known as a menstrual pad, is a disposable absorbent product used by women who menstruate to manage menstrual flow. It consists of several layers, wherein the top layer is made of a soft and non-woven material that is gentle against the skin and helps keep the surface dry, the absorbent core, usually made of wood pulp or synthetic materials, such as superabsorbent polymers, effectively absorbs and locks in the menstrual fluid, and the back layer is made of a waterproof material to prevent leakage. It is available in various sizes, shapes, and absorbencies to accommodate different flow levels and personal preferences. It plays an important role in promoting menstrual hygiene and providing comfort during menstruation. As it helps prevent staining of clothing and maintain cleanliness by effectively absorbing menstrual flow, the demand for sanitary napkin is rising in India.

Top Companies in Indian Sanitary Napkin Market Research Report:

P&G

Johnson & Johnson

Unicharm

Emami, Ltd.

Mankind

Kimberly-Clark

Edgewell

Indian Sanitary Napkin Market Trends: At present, the increasing awareness about the benefits of using sanitary napkins in women in India, along with the rising health consciousness among individuals, represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing demand for sanitary napkins with wings, which are flaps that fold over the sides of the underwear to provide extra security and prevent side leakage, is positively influencing the market in the country. In addition, the increasing demand for sanitary napkins that are designed with odor-control technology to minimize odor concerns is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing utilization of sanitary napkins to reduce the risk of infection by keeping the genital area dry and preventing the growth of bacteria is offering a favorable market outlook in India.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Disposable Menstrual Pads

Cloth Menstrual Pads

Biodegradable Menstrual Pads

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Maharashtra

Delhi-NCR

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Gujrat

Others

