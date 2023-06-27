Indian Sports and Fitness Goods Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Sports and Fitness Goods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The Indian sports and fitness goods market size reached US$ 2,094.5 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,214.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2023-2028.

Indian Sports and Fitness Goods Market Overview:

Sports and fitness goods encompass a wide range of products designed to enhance physical activity, improve performance, and promote overall health and well-being. They include equipment, apparel, footwear, accessories, and nutritional supplements. These goods cater to various sports disciplines, exercise routines, and recreational activities. These goods enable individuals to engage in sports, exercise, and outdoor pursuits, facilitating physical fitness, skill development, and enjoyment. At present, with the rising focus on health-conscious lifestyles and the increasing awareness of the benefits of regular physical activity, the demand for sports and fitness goods has witnessed significant growth in recent years in India.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-sports-fitness-goods-market/requestsample

Indian Sports and Fitness Goods Market Growth Drivers:

The Indian market for sports and fitness goods has experienced remarkable expansion, driven by factors such as changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, government initiatives, and the growing prominence of sports and fitness in the country. In addition, the increasing health consciousness and the growing emphasis on physical fitness among the Indian population are driving the demand for sports and fitness goods.

Moreover, individuals are actively seeking ways to incorporate exercise and sports activities into their daily routines to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This, in turn, is increasing the adoption of fitness equipment, sports apparel, and accessories as people strive to achieve their fitness goals in the country.

Besides this, the rise in disposable incomes and the expanding middle-class population in India are contributing to the growth of the sports and fitness goods market. As people have more discretionary income, they are willing to invest in quality sports and fitness products that enhance their performance, comfort, and overall experience.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1099&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Companies in Sports and Fitness Goods Industry in India:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with the detailed profiles of the key players

Cosco (India) Limited

Nivia Sports Private Limited

Bhalla International

Sareen Sports Industries

Sansparelis Greenland Private Limited.

Breakup by Product Type:

Balls

Fitness Goods

Adventure Sports

Golf Goods

Other Goods

Breakup by Fitness Goods:

Cardiovascular Training Goods

Strength Training Goods.

Breakup by End-Use:

Health Clubs/Gyms

Home Consumers

Hotels and Corporate Offices

Hospitals, Medical Centers and Public Institutions

Others

Regional Insights:

West and Central India

North India

South India

East India

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800