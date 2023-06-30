Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global indium tin oxide (ITO) market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global indium tin oxide (ITO) market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% during 2023-2028.
ITO refers to a transparent semiconductor that comprises indium, tin, and oxygen. It is designed through the electron beam evaporation or sputter deposition techniques and is used in the form of a thin protective coating over mechanical equipment. ITO possesses various physical properties, such as electromagnetic induction shielding, colorfastness, ultraviolet resistance, and high transparency. It is also utilized for minimizing radio frequency interference on touchscreens and shield glass windows and doors. As a result, ITO finds widespread applications in manufacturing sensors, flat panels, electroluminescent and liquid-crystal displays (ELD/LCD), photovoltaic cells, heat reflective coatings, etc.
Global Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Market Trends:
The escalating utilization of smart devices across the globe and the expanding electronics industry are among the primary factors driving the indium tin oxide (ITO) market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this semiconductor to produce screens and touch panels in tablets, smartphones, televisions, cameras, and computer monitors is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of ITO in creating thin-film photovoltaic (PV) cells, as it is cost-effective, has a higher light absorption rate, and can be applied to uneven surfaces, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing demand for automobiles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising need for this semiconductor in sodium vapor lamps for street and industrial lighting is expected to bolster the indium tin oxide (ITO) market in the coming years.
- 3M Company
- American Elements
- Densitron Technologies
- EFUN Technology
- Umicore
- Indium Corporation
- Keeling & Walker Ltd
- Kurt J. Lesker Company
- Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Samsung Corning Precision Material
- Sollensys
- Tosoh Corporation
- Touch International Inc
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Technology:
- Sputtering
- Vacuum Evaporation
- Chemical Vapour Deposition
- Spray Pyrolysis
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Electrochromic Displays and LCDs
- Touch Panels
- Photovoltaics
- Transparent Electrodes
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
