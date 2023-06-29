Industrial Furnaces Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Industrial Furnaces Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, the global industrial furnaces market size reached US$ 13.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

An industrial furnace is a system that melts or heats metals at a high temperature. It comprises a refractory chamber, solid, burner, liquid, hearth, or gaseous fuel or electricity, charging and discharging doors, chimney, and loading and unloading equipment. It is utilized for tempering, annealing, or carburizing and pre-treating materials for forging purposes. Besides this, it is also used in manufacturing iron, steel, non-ferrous metals, ceramic, and calcination in cement due to its fuel-efficient, compact, portable, and durable properties.

Report Metric

Historical: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2023-2028

Industrial Furnaces Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for various metals such as iron and steel. In addition, the rising sales of automobiles due to the inflating income levels and increasing global population represents another major growth-inducing factor. Industrial furnaces find extensive applications in the manufacturing and heat-treating of metallic automotive parts. Besides this, there is a significant increase in the adoption of the industrial internet of things (IoT) and state-of-the-art technologies to provide enhanced efficiency and automation. This, coupled with the rising adoption of advanced and environment-friendly production processes for furnace energy conservation, is positively influencing the market growth. These advanced processes include the usage of natural gas, insulation, refractory materials, and advanced burner designs.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Competitive Landscape:

Andritz AG

Carbolite Gero Ltd. (Dutch Verder Group)

Epcon Industrial Systems LP

Gasbarre Products Inc.

International Thermal Systems

Ipsen International GmbH

LÖCHER Industrieofen- und Apparatebau GmbH

Nutec Bickley

Seco/Warwick SA

Thermal Product Solutions

Thermcraft Incorporated.

Breakup by Furnace Type:

Gas and Fuel Operated Industrial Furnace

Electrically Operated Industrial Furnace

Breakup by Arrangement:

Tube or Clamshell Type

Box Type

Bottom Loading and Car Bottom Furnace

Top Loading Furnace

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Metals and Mining

Transportation

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

