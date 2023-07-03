Infection Control Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

Infection control involves the adoption of various practices, such as standard immunizations, cleaning, disinfecting and sterilizing objects and surfaces, and mandatory usage of protective clothing, such as gloves, masks, and surgical drapes and gowns. These practices assist in eliminating and preventing the multiplication of pathogens and ensuring the safety of patients and healthcare workers. Presently, infection control practices play a pivotal role in healthcare settings, such as hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, to reduce the exposure to microorganisms, such as parasites, bacteria, fungi, and viruses, which can cause severe eye, ear, skin, respiratory, and urinary tract infections.

Infection Control Market Trends:

Due to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a rise in the adoption of infection control practices and equipment for minimizing the risk of cross-contamination. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and hospital-acquired infections (HAI)on account of the rising hospital admission rates and accelerating use of reusable medical devices is driving the market. Apart from this, due to the rising food safety concerns among consumers, food manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on disinfection and sterilization to lessen the risk of food contamination and the festering of beverages. They are also introducing single-use medical nonwoven devices and sanitizers with high-intensity infection prevention capabilities, which is projected to propel the market growth.

Global Infection Control Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Advanced Sterlization Products Services Inc. (Fortive Corporation), Belimed AG (Metall Zug), Cantel Medical Corp., Getinge AB, Matachana, Metrex Research LLC (Envista Holdings and Sybron Dental Specialities Inc.), MMM Münchener Medizin Mechanik GmbH, Pal International, Sterigenics U.S. LLC (Sotera Health Holdings LLC), Steris Corporation and TSO3 Inc. (Stryker Corporation).

The report has segmented the market on region, type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Equipment Disinfectors Washers Flushers Ultrasonic Cleaners Sterilization Equipment Heat Sterilization Low Temperature Sterilization Radiation Sterilization Filtration-Based Sterilization Others

Services Contract Sterilization ETO Sterilization Gamma Sterilization E-Beam Sterilization Steam Sterilization Infectious Waste Disposal

Consumables Disinfectants Sterilization Consumables Personal Protective Equipment Others



Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Device Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

