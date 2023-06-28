Instrument Transformer Market Share, Industry Overview, Analysis, Growth Factors, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Instrument Transformer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global instrument transformer market size reached US$ 8.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.

An instrument transformer is a type of electrical transformer that is specifically designed to measure or protect electrical power systems. It is used to scale down high voltage or high current levels to levels that can be safely and accurately measured by instruments or protective relays. Characteristics of instrument transformers include high accuracy, insulation capabilities, and linearity. They are designed to provide precise and reliable voltage or current measurements, even under varying load conditions. Instrument transformers come with various features to enhance their performance and functionality. They often include multiple secondary windings, allowing for multiple measurements or protective functions. They may also have built-in metering cores, which enable direct connection to measuring instruments. Instrument transformers find applications in industries, such as power generation and transportation.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/instrument-transformer-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the instrument transformer industry?

The rising need for electricity in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is driving the market growth of instrument transformers. Moreover, the rise in renewable energy generation, such as wind and solar power, requires instrument transformers for accurate measurement and monitoring of electricity flow from these sources to the grid, is acting as a major growth factor.

The deployment of smart grids, which enable efficient transmission and distribution of electricity, is boosting the market growth of instrument transformers. These transformers facilitate real-time monitoring and control of the grid, enhancing reliability and stability. The replacement and modernization of aging power infrastructure in many countries are driving the market growth of instrument transformers. The growing complexity of power grids, with the integration of distributed energy resources, energy storage systems, and microgrids, is necessitating the use of instrument transformers for accurate monitoring and control of power flow, thereby propelling market growth.

Rapid industrialization is inducing the demand for instrument transformers to support efficient power distribution and monitoring within industrial facilities, which, in turn, is contributing to market growth. The increasing number of infrastructure projects, such as the construction of new power plants, substations, and transmission lines, require instrument transformers for precise measurement and monitoring of electrical parameters. This is propelling the market toward growth. Stringent regulations and standards related to grid reliability, energy efficiency, and safety are driving the market growth.

Utilities and power companies are increasingly focusing on grid optimization to improve efficiency, reduce losses, and enhance reliability. Instrument transformers play a crucial role in enabling grid optimization through accurate measurement and monitoring of power parameters, thus supporting the market growth. Instrument transformers are essential for accurate metering of electricity consumption at residential, commercial, and industrial levels.

The rising need for precise billing and monitoring is boosting the market growth of instrument transformers. Energy management systems are becoming more prevalent as organizations are seeking to optimize their energy consumption and reduce costs. Instrument transformers provide accurate data for energy management systems, supporting efficient energy utilization, thereby market growth. Other factors, such as increasing investments in the power sector and the expansion of transmission and distribution networks, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Current Transformers

Potential Transformers

Combined Instrument Transformers

Breakup by Voltage:

Distribution Voltage

Sub-Transmission Voltage

High Voltage Transmission

Extra High Voltage Transmission

Ultra-High Voltage Transmission

Breakup by Enclosure Type:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by Cooling Method:

Dry-Type

Oil Immersion

Breakup by Application:

Transformer and Circuit Breaker Bushing

Switchgear Assemblies

Relaying

Metering and Protection

Breakup by End User:

Power Utilities

Power Generation

Railway and Metros

Industries and OEMs

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

ABB Ltd.

Amran Inc

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Murugappa Group)

Eaton Corporation plc,

EMEK Electrical Industry Inc

Indian Transformers and Electricals PVt. Ltd

Instrument Transformer Equipment Corporation (Power Grid Components Inc.),

Mehru Electrical & Mechanical Engineers (P) Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Pfiffner Instrument Transformers Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7195&flag=C

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/

Browse More Related Reports: