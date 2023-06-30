Insulated Concrete Form Market Size, Report & Industry Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Insulated Concrete Form Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global insulated concrete form (ICF) market size reached US$ 925.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,261.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028.

Insulated concrete form (ICF) refers to a system that comprises interlocking foam blocks or panels for creating a framework for a wall of a building. It is manufactured from various materials, such as polystyrene, cement-bonded fiber, and polyurethane. It provides a high level of insulation and enhances the thickness, durability, and strength of the walls. It also offers good sound insulation and resistance to fire and extreme weather conditions. Besides this, it assists in acting as a thermal barrier and reducing heat transfer through the walls while creating energy-efficient buildings. As a result, ICF is widely utilized in the residential and commercial sectors across the globe.

Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising demand for non-residential infrastructure, such as offices and tech parks, represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market around the world.

Besides this, the increasing utilization of ICF, as it offers safety against insects, rot, mold, and mildew, is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing adoption of disaster-resistant buildings due to the rising number of natural calamities worldwide is positively influencing the market.

Moreover, the increasing demand for ICF among builders or contractors, as it is easy to install and is quick for construction, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, the rising preference for green buildings construction that minimizes wastage is bolstering the growth of the market.

Global Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Airlite Plastics Company & Fox Blocks, Amvic Inc., BASF SE, Beco Products Ltd, BuildBlock Building Systems LLC, Durisol UK, LiteForm Technologies, Logix Brands, Nudura Corporation (RPM International Inc.), Polycrete International?, Quad-Lock Building Systems and Sunbloc Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, material and end use.

Breakup by Type:

Flat Wall Systems

Grid Wall Systems

Post and Lintel Systems

Breakup by Material:

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Non-Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

