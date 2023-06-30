Insurance Fraud Detection Market Share, Size, Trends & Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Insurance Fraud Detection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on insurance fraud detection market size. The global insurance fraud detection market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8% during 2023-2028.

Insurance fraud detection refers to various software-based solutions used to identify, detect, investigate, and mitigate fraudulent activities related to property and insurance. It operates by performing statistical interpretation with the support of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and traditional rule-based fraud analytics models. It is primarily used for analyzing identity theft, payment frauds, false claims, and cyber-attacks.

Report Metric

Historical: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2023-2028

Insurance Fraud Detection Market Trends:

The widespread utilization of insurance fraud detection in various industries, such as automotive, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and banking financing services and insurance (BFSI), for authentication and risk compliance, is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing instances of inaccurate claims, abductions, deaths, and fake medical records have facilitated the need for effective insurance fraud detection solutions. Apart from this, the integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) for operating, screening, and mining images and business rules is fueling the market growth.

Insurance Fraud Detection Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ACI Worldwide Inc, BAE Systems plc, Equifax Inc., Experian plc, Fair Isaac Corporation, Fiserv Inc., FRISS, International Business Machines Corporation, Lexisnexis Risk Solutions Inc. (RELX Group plc), SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and Software AG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, deployment, application and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Claims Fraud

Identity Theft

Payment and Billing Fraud

Money Laundering

Breakup by End User:

Insurance Companies

Agents and Brokers

Insurance Intermediaries

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

