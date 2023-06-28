Intelligent Transport Systems Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Intelligent Transport Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global intelligent transport systems market size reached US$ 40.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 69.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2023-2028.

Intelligent Transport Systems Market Overview:

Intelligent transport systems (ITS) have revolutionized the transportation industry by integrating advanced technologies to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the movement of people and goods. It consists of a range of interconnected systems, applications, and services that utilize real-time data, communication networks, and sensors to monitor, manage, and optimize transportation operations. The core components of ITS include sensors and detectors, data communication networks, control centers, and user interfaces. These systems also employ cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT), to provide intelligent solutions for traffic management, vehicle control, and traveler information.

Global Intelligent Transport Systems Market Trends:

The increasing urbanization and burgeoning population have led to congestion and inefficiencies in transportation networks, which represents one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth. Moreover, governments and transportation authorities of various nations are increasingly prioritizing safety and sustainability, driving the adoption of ITS technologies for accident prevention, emission reduction, and energy efficiency, further propelling the market growth.

Additionally, rapid advancements in connectivity and the widespread use of smartphones are creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Apart from this, the rising demand for autonomous vehicles and the escalating need for seamless integration with existing transportation infrastructure are fuelling the market growth. Other factors, such as surging demand for sustainable transportation solutions, growing focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting greener mobility options, and the advancements in connectivity technologies, such as 5G networks and the internet of things (IoT), are providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Mode of Transport:

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Breakup by Product:

Network Management Systems Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) Road User Charging, Congestion Charging, etc.

Freight and Commercial Systems

Public Transport Systems

Security and Crime Reduction Systems

Automotive and Infotainment Systems

Road Safety Systems

Communications Systems

Breakup by Protocol:

Short Range Wave (IEEE 802.11) Wpan (IEEE 802.15)

Long Range Wimax (IEEE 802.11) Ofdm

IEEE 1512

Traffic Management Data Dictionary (TMDD)

Others

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware Interface Board Sensor Surveillance Camera Telecommunication Network Monitoring and Detection System Others

Software Visualization Software Video Detection Management Software Transit Management System Others

Services Business and Cloud Services Support and Maintenance Services



Breakup by Application:

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Intelligent Traffic Control

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automotive Telematics

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

