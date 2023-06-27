Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global intelligent virtual assistant market size reached US$ 8.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 32.56% during 2023-2028.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Overview:

An intelligent virtual assistant, also known as an IVA, is an advanced software program that provides automated assistance to users through voice or text interactions. It is integrated with technologies, such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML). It helps understand and respond to user queries, perform tasks, simulate human-like conversations, streamline operations, and enhance overall productivity. It helps understand context, learn from interactions, and adapt to individual user needs. It offers a seamless and personalized user experience. Besides this, it assists users in drafting text messages, adding special events to calendars, and searching for hotels and flight tickets. As a result, IVA is increasingly integrated into smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearable devices, and portable speakers.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at –https://www.imarcgroup.com/intelligent-virtual-assistant-market/requestsample

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Trends:

The increasing demand for enhanced customer experience and personalized services is resulting in the increasing adoption of IVA as it provides instant support, answer queries, and guide customers through complex processes, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Additionally, the rising adoption of digital channels and the proliferation of smartphones is favoring the growth of the market. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies into IVAs is enhancing their capabilities, enabling them to handle more sophisticated tasks, such as language understanding, sentiment analysis, predictive analytics, and proactive suggestions.

Furthermore, the increasing need for efficient and cost-effective business processes is escalating the demand for IVAs to automate repetitive tasks, such as data entry, appointment scheduling, and information retrieval. Additionally, IVAs enable organizations to achieve higher productivity levels, reduce operational costs, and improve overall efficiency.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=918&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Companies in Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Industry:

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Alphabet, Inc

Apple, Inc

Amazon.com Inc

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Baidu, Inc

BlackBerry Ltd

Inbenta Technologies, Inc

Breakup by Application:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Travel

Retail

Government

Education

Others

Breakup by Product:

Chatbots

IVA Smart Speakers

Breakup by Type:

Rule-Based

Conversational AI Based

Breakup by Technology:

Text-Based

Text-to-speech

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800