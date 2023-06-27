Interior Architectural Coatings Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Interior Architectural Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global interior architectural coatings market size reached US$ 46.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

Interior Architectural Coatings Market Outlook:

Interior architectural coatings are specialized paint or coating products specifically designed for application on interior surfaces of buildings and structures. They are formulated with high-quality pigments, binders, and additives to achieve desired properties, such as color retention, washability, stain resistance, and resistance to wear and tear. These coatings offer a range of finishes, including flat, eggshell, satin, and gloss, catering to different design preferences and functional requirements. Interior architectural coatings are widely used in residential, commercial, and institutional buildings to beautify and protect surfaces such as walls, ceilings, trims, and furniture around the world.

Global Interior Architectural Coatings Market Trends:

At present, the growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices is fueling the demand for environmentally responsible interior coatings. As businesses and consumers increasingly prioritize green building initiatives, the market is witnessing a surge in the adoption of low or zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs) coatings. These coatings not only contribute to healthier indoor air quality but also align with regulatory standards and certifications related to environmental sustainability.

Moreover, the shift towards smart and connected buildings is positively influencing the sales of interior architectural coatings market. In addition, with the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and automation systems into modern buildings, there is a rising need for coatings that provide additional functionalities beyond aesthetics. Besides this, the increasing demand for coatings with thermal insulation properties, anti-microbial features, or sound absorption capabilities, as they contribute to energy efficiency, hygiene, and acoustical comfort within interior spaces, is bolstering the growth of the market.

Top Companies in Global Interior Architectural Coatings Industry:

Axalta Coatings

AKZO Nobel

BASF SE

Asian Paints

Kansai Paint Co.

Nippon Paints

RPM International Inc.

PPG Industries

The Valspar Corporation

The Sherwin- Williams Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Resin Type:

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Water-Borne Coatings

Solvent-Borne Coatings

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Company-Owned Stores

Independent Distributors

Large Retailers and Wholesalers

Breakup by Type of Consumer:

Professional Consumers

DIY Consumers

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Residential

Non-Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

