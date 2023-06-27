Ion Exchange Resins Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Ion Exchange Resins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global ion exchange resins market size reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.26% during 2023-2028.

Ion Exchange Resins Market Outlook:

Ion exchange resins refer to products that are used for water treatment, purification, and separation processes. It includes cation exchange, anion exchange, and mixed bed resins. They are manufactured using polymer-based materials with specific properties that enable them to selectively remove ions from solutions. Ion exchange resins are widely used in chemical processing, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, power generation, and other industrial applications. They are cost-effective, versatile, and highly effective products that aid in the efficient functioning of industrial equipment, ensuring the removal of impurities, and maintaining the desired quality standards.

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Trends:

The escalating demand for clean and safe drinking water across the globe is one of the factors providing an impetus to market growth. Ion exchange resins exhibit high selectivity for specific ions, allowing precise control over the purification process and optimal removal of all the impurities from the water. Along with this, the implementation of strict government regulations to maintain high standards for water quality and ensure an optimum supply of drinking water is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the widespread product utilization in various end-use industries, such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and power generation, to ensure efficient purification processes that meet regulatory requirements and maintain product quality is contributing to market growth. Other factors, including the growing emphasis on wastewater treatment, increasing investment in the development of eco-friendly resins, and widespread product utilization in nuclear power generation, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Key Players Included in Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Research Report:

LANXESS AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Dow Inc.

Purolite Corporation

Thermax Limited

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

ResinTech Inc.

Novasep Holding SAS

Samyang Corporation and Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Company Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by type:

Cationic

Anionic

Other Resins.

Market Breakup by application:

Demineralization and Water softening

Food and Beverage

Mining and Metallurgy,

Other segments.

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

