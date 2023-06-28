Irish Whiskey Market Growth 2023: Industry Report Analysis & Forecast 2028

The latest research study “Irish Whiskey Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global Irish whiskey market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.44% during 2023-2028.

Irish whiskey is an alcoholic beverage made with malted and unmalted barley, which has been distilled for around three years. It undergoes the process of fermentation, where additional enzymes are added to provide a better taste and smoothness to the alcohol. Irish whiskey is rich in zinc, iron, phosphorus, thiamine (vitamin B1), niacin (vitamin B3), ellagic acid, and antioxidants. It reduces the risk of pneumonia, hypertension, tuberculosis, and obesity. As a result, Irish whiskey is considered one of the oldest and most popular distilled spirits across the globe.

Irish Whisky Market Trends and Drivers:

The global Irish whiskey market is primarily driven by rising disposable incomes and hectic lifestyles of individuals. Besides this, the growing trend of socialization and mid-week parties in corporate and cultural gatherings are significantly escalating the demand for Irish whiskey.

Moreover, the increasing consumption of alcohol due to its stimulating and sedating effects, which relieves anxiety and stress, is also fueling the market growth. In addition to this, Irish whiskey is preferred by tourists due to its unique taste and texture. It is also extensively utilized in fancy food recipes for increasing its supplies in the hostel, restaurant, and café (HORECA) sector.

Furthermore, increasing investments in unique packaging and the introduction of new exotic flavors are anticipated to propel market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Irish Whisky Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Beam Suntory Inc. (Suntory Holdings Limited), Boann Distillery, Brown-Forman Corporation, Connacht Whiskey Company Limited, Diageo plc, Edrington, Pernod Ricard, Sazerac Company Inc., Teeling Whiskey Distillery, West Cork Distillers and William Grant & Sons Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, pricing and sales channel.

Breakup by Type:

Blended

Single Malt

Single Pot Still

Single Grain

Breakup by Pricing:

Mass

Premium

Breakup by Sales Channel:

On-trade

Off-trade

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

