IT Training Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “IT Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global IT training market size reached US$ 72.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 89 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.58% during 2023-2028.

IT Training Industry Outlook:

Information technology (IT) training refers to the process of acquiring knowledge, skills, and expertise in the field of information technology. It encompasses various forms of education and learning activities designed to equip individuals with the necessary competencies to work with technology, software applications, computer systems, and other IT-related areas. It also comprises learning programming languages, database management, network administration, cybersecurity, cloud computing, web development, software testing, and project management. It can take different formats, including classroom-based instruction, online courses, workshops, seminars, certifications, and on-the-job training. It is designed to cater to individuals at different stages of their careers, from beginners seeking basic IT skills to professionals looking to enhance their expertise in specific technologies or domains. As it equips individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving IT industry, the demand for IT training is rising across the globe.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/it-training-market/requestsample

Global IT Training Industry Growth Drivers:

At present, the growing demand for IT training, as it enhances career prospects and job opportunities, represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook. Besides this, employers often prioritize candidates with relevant training and certifications, as it demonstrates their commitment to continuous learning and professional development, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, various job opportunities provided by IT training, such as software developers, system administrators, network engineers, cybersecurity analysts, data scientists, and IT consultants, are strengthening the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing demand for IT training to troubleshoot technical issues, develop innovative solutions, and adapt to technological advancements is contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Players Included in Global IT Training Market Research Report:

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

LearnQuest, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

QA Ltd.

SAP ERP

Computer Generated Solutions (CGS) Inc.

Firebrand Technologies

Global Knowledge Training LLC

New Horizons Worldwide, Inc.

Corpex Technologies

Dell Inc.

ET3, LLC

ExitCertified Corp.

Fast Lane Group

GP Strategies Corporation

Hewlett Packard (HP) Company

ILX Group

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1301&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

IT Infrastructure Training

Enterprise Application and Software Training

Cyber Security Training

Database and Big Data Training

Others

Breakup by End User:

Corporate

Schools and Colleges

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800