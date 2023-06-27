Japan Frozen Seafood Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Frozen Seafood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The Japan frozen seafood market size reached US$ 768.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 896.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.57% during 2023-2028.

Japan Frozen Seafood Market Outlook:

Frozen seafood refers to various types of fish, shellfish, and other aquatic products frozen at extremely low temperatures to preserve their freshness, flavor, and nutritional value. These products undergo a rigorous freezing process, which involves rapid freezing to maintain the natural texture and taste. The frozen seafood market in Japan offers a wide range of options, including frozen fish fillets, shrimps, crabs, lobsters, and various value-added products like fish sticks and breaded seafood.

Japan Frozen Seafood Market Trends:

The increasing consumer demand for convenient and high-quality seafood products in Japan represents the key factor driving the market growth. In addition, the surging demand for frozen seafood due to its long shelf life and easy storage that allows consumers to enjoy various seafood options regardless of geographical location or seasonal availability is positively impacting the market expansion.

Moreover, the escalating health consciousness among consumers is propelling the consumption of frozen seafood products as they are a rich source of numerous vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids and have lower levels of saturated fats than other meat alternatives. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements in the industry have led to the development of innovative value-added products, such as fish sticks and breaded seafood, that cater to evolving consumer preferences, contributing to the market’s growth. Other factors such as rising population, changing lifestyles and eating habits, hectic schedules, inflating disposable income of consumers, and extensive emphasis on health and fitness are strengthening the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Kibun Foods Inc.

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

Marudai Food Co. Ltd.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Breakup by Type:

Pacific Salmon

Tuna (bigeye)

Mackerel

Tuna (yellowfin)

Octopus

Crabs

Trout

Cuttlefish

Jack and Horse Mackerel

Other Frozen Fish

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retailers

Online

Others

Breakup by Sector:

Retail

Institutional

