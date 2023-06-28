Japan Heated Tobacco Products Market Demand, Research Report 2023-2028

The Japan heated tobacco products Market size reached US$ 16.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.84% during 2023-2028.

Heated tobacco products (HTPs), also represented as heat-not-burn items, refer to a form of nicotine delivery planned to be an alternative to the traditional cigarettes. They release tobacco-flavored, nicotine-containing vapor without generating the hallmarks of combustion, such as smoke, fire, and ash. Heated tobacco products can either be in the form of sticks or leaves. Compared to cigarettes and other nicotine alternatives, they have lower levels of exposure to poisonous chemicals. Heated tobacco products are extensively available through online and offline distribution channels.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-heated-tobacco-products-market/requestsample

Japan Heated Tobacco Products Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating number of smokers and the expanding working population with changing lifestyle preferences and hectic schedules are among the primary factors fueling the Japan heated tobacco products market. Besides this, the extensive utilization of intensive marketing strategies by the leading players using phrases, including clean alternative”, “less harmful,” “free from fire, ash, and smoke,” etc., to boost product sales is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of various premium and specialty heated tobacco products, such as skinny, long, flavored, colored variants, etc., to cater to the consumer tastes and preferences is also catalyzing the market across Japan. Apart from this, the growing product popularity across online retail channels, owing to several associated benefits, such as doorstep delivery, various options to choose from, and lucrative discounts and cashback, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating focus of the leading manufacturers on innovations, marketing campaigns, capacity expansions, and acquisitions is anticipated to propel the Japan heated tobacco products market over the forecasted period.

Japan Heated Tobacco Products Market Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of

Breakup by Product:

Stick

Leaf

Breakup by Category:

Regular

Flavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

Kanto Region

Kinki Region

Central/ Chubu Region

Kyushu-Okinawa Region

Tohoku Region

Chugoku Region

Hokkaido Region

Shikoku Region

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Also Read: