Jerky Snacks Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Overview, Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Jerky Snacks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global jerky snacks market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.

What are Jerky Snacks?

Jerky snacks are a popular type of dried meat snack that has been enjoyed for centuries. They are made by thinly slicing lean meat, typically beef, and then marinating it in a mixture of spices, seasonings, and often a curing agent like salt, sugar, or nitrates. The marinated meat is then dried to remove most of the moisture, resulting in a shelf-stable snack that can be stored and eaten without refrigeration.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/jerky-snacks-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the jerky snacks industry?

The jerky snacks market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by a growing demand for convenient, healthy, and protein-rich snacks. In an era of increasing health consciousness, consumers are actively seeking out nutritious snack options. Jerky snacks, made from lean cuts of meat and poultry, provide a rich source of protein, making them an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and individuals following high-protein diets. The high protein content in jerky helps to promote muscle growth, enhance satiety, and provide sustained energy throughout the day. Gone are the days when beef jerky was the only option available. The jerky snacks market has evolved significantly, offering a diverse range of flavors and protein sources. While beef remains a popular choice, manufacturers have introduced jerky made from poultry, pork, seafood, and even plant-based alternatives. Additionally, flavor innovation has taken center stage, with options ranging from traditional smoky and savory flavors to exotic blends infused with spices, herbs, and marinades. This variety has captivated consumers, allowing them to indulge in their preferred tastes while enjoying the health benefits of jerky snacks.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Chef’s Cut Real Jerky Co.

Frito-Lay North America Inc. (PepsiCo Inc.)

Jack Link’s LLC

Oberto Snacks Inc. (Premium Brands Holdings Corporation)

Old Trapper Smoked Products Inc.

Tillamook Country Smoke

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Beef

Pork

Poultry

Other

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7163&flag=C

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/

Browse More Related Reports: