Kidney/Renal Function Test Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Kidney/Renal Function Test Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global kidney/renal function test market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2023-2028.

Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Overview :

Kidney/renal function tests (KFTs/RFTs) are essential diagnostic tools used to assess the functionality and health of the kidneys. They provide crucial insights into the kidneys’ ability to filter waste products, regulate electrolyte balance, and maintain proper fluid levels in the body. They also help in diagnosing and monitoring kidney diseases and disorders, such as chronic kidney disease, kidney stones, urinary tract infections, and renal failure. Renal function tests typically involve the measurement of several key components, such as serum creatinine levels, which reflects the kidney’s ability to filter waste products. Blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels are also measured to assess the efficiency of urea elimination by the kidneys. Currently, there are different types of KFTs available, such as blood tests, urine tests, imaging tests, and biopsy.

Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, coupled with the growing global geriatric population, are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. Additionally, the rising chronic conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes, is contributing to the market growth. In line with this, rapid advancements in technology have led to the development of innovative and automated kidney function testing methods, providing accurate and efficient results, which is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing awareness among individuals about the importance of early diagnosis and preventive healthcare and the expanding healthcare infrastructure are providing an impetus to market growth. Besides this, the establishment of diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and clinics, along with the availability of skilled healthcare professionals, are supporting the market growth.

Top Kidney/Renal Function Test Companies:

77 Elektronika Kft

Abbott Laboratories,

ACON Laboratories Inc

ARKRAY Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Nova Biomedical

Quest Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Test Type:

Urine Tests

Blood Tests

Breakup by Product:

Dipsticks

Reagents

Disposables

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

