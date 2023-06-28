Kosher Food Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

The global kosher food market size reached US$ 20.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.69% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled Kosher Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global kosher food market size reached US$ 20.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.69% during 2023-2028.

Kosher foods are prepared according to the Jewish dietary regulations that necessitate complete isolation of dairy and meat-based products obtained from seafood, pigs, camels, rabbits, kangaroos, horses, predatory birds, and ruminant animals. They involve the use of meat, dairy, and pareve products obtained through a ritualistic manner and optimal safety standards to prepare pasta, bread, cereals, juices, energy drinks, snacks, and frozen meals. They possess various health benefits, such as minimizing the risks of developing Escherichia coli (E. coli) and lowering blood cholesterol levels.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of lactose and gluten intolerance and celiac diseases among individuals is positively influencing the demand for kosher foods globally. In addition, shifting consumer preferences towards the allergen-free, clean label, and organic food products is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing consumer demand for ethically and locally sourced ingredients is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry players. Moreover, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), hotels, and cafes worldwide are focusing on including high-quality kosher-certified foods in their menu to provide their customers with a unique and authentic experience.

Breakup by Type:

  • Buckwheat
  • Seafood
  • Lamb
  • Pulses
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Culinary Products
  • Snacks and Savory
  • Baker and Confectionery Products
  • Meat
  • Beverages
  • Dietary Supplements

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Grocery Stores
  • Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

  • Blommer Chocolate Company (Fuji Oil Co. Ltd)
  • Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Conagra Brands Inc
  • Dairy Farmers of America Inc
  • Empire Kosher Poultry LLC (The Hain Celestial Group Inc.)
  • General Mills Inc
  • Kellogg’s Company
  • Nestlé S.A
  • PepsiCo Inc
  • The Kraft Heinz Company

