Kosher Food Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Kosher Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global kosher food market size reached US$ 20.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.69% during 2023-2028.

Kosher foods are prepared according to the Jewish dietary regulations that necessitate complete isolation of dairy and meat-based products obtained from seafood, pigs, camels, rabbits, kangaroos, horses, predatory birds, and ruminant animals. They involve the use of meat, dairy, and pareve products obtained through a ritualistic manner and optimal safety standards to prepare pasta, bread, cereals, juices, energy drinks, snacks, and frozen meals. They possess various health benefits, such as minimizing the risks of developing Escherichia coli (E. coli) and lowering blood cholesterol levels.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kosher-food-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of lactose and gluten intolerance and celiac diseases among individuals is positively influencing the demand for kosher foods globally. In addition, shifting consumer preferences towards the allergen-free, clean label, and organic food products is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing consumer demand for ethically and locally sourced ingredients is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry players. Moreover, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), hotels, and cafes worldwide are focusing on including high-quality kosher-certified foods in their menu to provide their customers with a unique and authentic experience.

Breakup by Type:

Buckwheat

Seafood

Lamb

Pulses

Others

Breakup by Application:

Culinary Products

Snacks and Savory

Baker and Confectionery Products

Meat

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Blommer Chocolate Company (Fuji Oil Co. Ltd)

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Cargill Incorporated

Conagra Brands Inc

Dairy Farmers of America Inc

Empire Kosher Poultry LLC (The Hain Celestial Group Inc.)

General Mills Inc

Kellogg’s Company

Nestlé S.A

PepsiCo Inc

The Kraft Heinz Company

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4524&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800