Lactose Production Cost Report 2023: Price Trend Analysis and Forecast 2028 | Syndicated Analytics

Lactose is naturally found in milk and milk-based products. It is an essential component of whey that helps in optimizing milk calcium usage by enhancing intestinal absorption and dairy protein assimilation. Lactose is also present in fresh cheeses, cream, yogurt, and other dairy-related products. It is essential for diet as it aids the absorption of calcium and phosphorus. Lactose also assists in the growth of beneficial bacteria to fight unwanted organisms. It is widely employed in numerous industries, such as animal feed, pharmaceuticals, food, and beverage, etc.

The escalating demand for lactose-based derivatives, including lactitol and lactobionic acid in personal care and cosmetic products, owing to their cleansing, moisturizing and antioxidant properties, is primarily driving the lactose market across the globe. In addition to this, the rising utilization of lactose in the manufacturing of infant product formulation is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing use of lactose in frozen and canned products, including soups, dehydrated potatoes to prevent discoloration, and meal-replacement supplements, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the growing adoption of lactose powder in the pharmaceutical industry as a coating on over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, such as antacids, throat lozenges, birth control pills, etc., is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for calcium-fortified beverages among consumers, on account of the increasing prevalence of calcium deficiencies and related ailments, such as osteoporosis, is expected to bolster the lactose market across the globe over the forecasted period.

