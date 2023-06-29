Large Format Ceramic Panel Market Size, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Large Format Ceramic Panel Market : Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global large format ceramic panel market size reached US$ 91.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 125.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.35% during 2023-2028.

A large-format ceramic panel refers to a craftily designed and naturally occurring product that is composed of ceramic stone. It is made using the newest ceramic technologies and is commercially available in various thicknesses, widths, and weights. A large-format ceramic panel exhibits various properties, such as flexural strength, frost, fire, and ultraviolet resistance. It is widely used in benchtops, flooring, countertops and wall cladding to help improve the aesthetic value of a space. It also assists in providing better durability, high tensile strength, perfect flatness, cost-effectiveness, versatility, quail installation and excellent physical and mechanical properties. As a result, large-format ceramic panels are widely used in renovations, interior design and architecture applications.

Large Format Ceramic Panel Market Trends:

Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Large format ceramic panels are widely used due to the introduction of seamless ceramic tiles used in countertops, flooring, and vanity tops in commercial spaces and retail facilities. In line with this, the widespread product adoption due to its superior durability, versatility, finishing and chemical and stain resistance properties are further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, key players are introducing a broad product range in various colors, patterns, textures and sizes that cater to diverse consumer preferences, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing utilization of large format ceramic panel across the healthcare industry due to its numerous benefits, such as antimicrobial, anti-slip, and water resistance, is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the rising inclination toward aesthetically appealing renovations, rapid urbanization, and increasing expenditure capacities of consumers, particularly in emerging economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Large Format Ceramic Panel Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABK Group, Adila Ceramic Pvt. Ltd., Azulev Group, Elemex, Inc., Florim Ceramiche S.p.A., GranitiFiandre S.p.A., Laminam S.p.A., Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A., Neolith, and RAK Ceramics PJSC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, application, thickness and construction type.

Breakup by Application:

Countertop

Exterior Wall Cladding

Flooring

Interior Wall

Breakup by Thickness:

<3mm

3mm-9mm

1mm-12mm

>12mm

Breakup by Construction Type:

New Construction

Replacement and Renovation

Breakup by Region:

Europe: ( Germany,United Kingdom, Italy,Spain, France, Others)

North America: ( United States,Canada)

Asia Pacific: ( China, Japan, India, Australia, Others)

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Latin America: ( Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

