Latin America Mobile Payment Market Size, Future Growth, Trends Evaluation and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Latin America Mobile Payment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Latin America Mobile Payment Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Latin America mobile payment market size reached US$ 207.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 721.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6% during 2023-2028.

What are mobile payment?

Mobile payment refers to an automated payment method that is made under financial supervision by regulatory bodies using a mobile device. It is a form of e-payment that employs mobile devices to authorize, initiate and confirm the transaction of money. It includes the use of mobile wallets, mobile money transfer services, and mobile banking applications, which allow consumers to securely store, send, and receive money electronically using their mobile devices. It offers various benefits, such as it allows for quicker and more convenient transactions, as users can easily make payments on the go without the need for cash or physical credit cards. Additionally, mobile payments are often more secure than traditional payment methods, as they use encryption and other security measures to protect users financial information.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Latin America mobile payment industry?

The increasing penetration of smartphones is driving the market in Latin America. Coupled with this, the significant improvements in the network infrastructure are fuelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for contactless payment options is further catalyzing the market as mobile payments offer a convenient and secure contactless payment option that avoids the need for physical contact during transactions. In line with this, the integration of mobile payment applications with passcodes or biometric authentication methods that secures the payment gateway and personal details in an efficient manner, thereby minimizing the chances of security theft or fraud is supporting the market. Moreover, the availability of high-speed internet connectivity has enabled various retail outlets to set up mobile-based payment options for their customers, this is creating a positive market outlook.

Latin America Mobile Payment Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on country, mode of transaction, application and end-use.

By Mode of Transaction:

WAP

NFC

SMS

USSD

Others

By Application:

Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality and Transportation

Others

By Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

