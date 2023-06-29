Latin America Pasta Sauce Market Growth Trends, Industry Demands, Analysis Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America Pasta Sauce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The Latin America pasta sauce market size reached US$ 819.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,110.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

Latin America Pasta Sauce Market Overview:

Pasta sauce is a cream-based food item that is used as a savory topping in Italian cuisines, including pasta, pizza, and lasagne. It contains different ingredients and condiments, such as vegetables, meat, mushrooms, marinara, roasted portobello, primavera, cheese, and arrabbiata. It is considered a rich source of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients that provides essential nutrients required for healthy development. It is stored and distributed in glass, aluminum containers, plastic cans, and pouches to retain a long shelf life. Some commonly used varieties include red, green, and white pasta, meat-based, emulsified, butter-based, and vegetable sauces. Due to the availability of pasta sauce across various distribution channels, it is gaining traction across Latin America.

Latin America Pasta Sauce Market Trends:

The rising inclination toward intercontinental cuisines among the masses is driving the market in Latin America. Moreover, the expansion of the food and beverage sector on account of the increasing demand for ready-to-cook food products and the rising popularity of Italian cuisines among individuals is catalyzing the market.

Apart from this, numerous leading players are focusing on developing new pasta sauce varieties by utilizing organic and vegan ingredients, which is gaining widespread prominence among the masses. Besides, the rising popularity of cooking shows, food blogs, and social media influencers focusing on food is further supporting the market. Other factors, such as product innovation and diversification, and rapid urbanization are also influencing the market across Latin America.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Tomato-Based Sauces Traditional Sauce Marinara Sauce Meat Sauce Mushroom Sauce Roasted Garlic Sauce Cheese Sauce Tomato and Basil Sauce Others

Pesto-Based Sauces Traditional Basil Pesto Sauce Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce Others

Alfredo-Based Sauces Traditional Alfredo Sauce Garlic Alfredo Sauce Cheese Alfredo Sauce Others



Breakup by Packaging Type:

Glass Bottles

PET

Cans

Pouches

Cartons

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect Store-Based Retailing Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retailing



Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

