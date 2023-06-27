Laundry Detergent Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Laundry Detergent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global laundry detergent market size reached US$ 48.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 64.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.99% during 2023-2028.

Laundry Detergent Market Overview:

Laundry detergent is a cleaning agent specifically designed for washing clothes and other textiles. It is made from caustic soda, sulphonic acid, tripolyphosphate, perfume and water. It is commonly available in liquid, powder, or pod form and is used in conjunction with water in washing machines or for handwashing. Laundry detergent helps to remove dirt, stains, and odors from fabric, resulting in clean and fresh-smelling garments. It also assists in enhancing the appearance of clothes, preventing damage to the fibers, fading of colors, and shrinking. Compared to powder detergents, liquid detergents dissolve quickly in any water temperature, and are suitable for oily stains and delicate fabrics.

Global Laundry Detergent Market Trends:

The increasing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness across the globe is one of the key factors propelling the market growth. In line with this, the widespread product adoption as it offers long-lasting freshness and odor control properties is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the growing participation in sports and fitness activities has led to increased demand for laundry detergents that can effectively remove sweat, body odors, and stains associated with physical activities. Apart from this, the introduction of laundry detergents manufactured using eco-friendly and biodegradable ingredients is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Other factors, including rising environmental consciousness, increasing expenditure capacities of consumers, easy product availability across e-commerce platforms, and changing lifestyles and busy schedules, are presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Laundry Detergent Brands Worldwide:

Amway Corporation

BASF SE

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

Lion Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The Clorox Company

Unilever plc

Breakup by Product Type:

Powder

Liquid

Gel

Pods/Tablets

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Industrial

Household

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

