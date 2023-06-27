Lead Ingot Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Lead Ingot or bullion/bar lead/lead pigs is lead metal in the form of an ingot which can vary in terms of properties ranging from soft to hard. The product is composed of 99.995% Pb, has is hard to melt, with respective melting and boiling points of 327.502 °C and 1740 °C.

Request for Real-Time Lead Ingot Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/lead-ingot-price-trends/pricerequest

It looks like a bluish-white substance upon being freshly mined, but its colour starts to tarnish and change to grey upon air exposure. The ingots are toxic in nature and should not be inhaled or swallowed, mandating adequate safety equipment while working with them.

Key Details About the Lead Ingot Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Lead Ingot price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Lead Ingot Price Trend, including India Lead Ingot price, USA Lead Ingot price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Lead Ingot Price Trend:

Lead ingots have wide usage in many important industries as they can be employed for producing various products like soldering electrodes, accumulators, batteries, power cables, blocking X-rays, reserving energy for wind turbines, making electrolytic plates, as well as in defence and mechatronics industries which is the main driver propelling the industry forward.

In addition, soft lead ingots have employment owing to their properties, like being soft, ductile, malleable and corrosion resistant, due to which they can be used for applications like underwater power and communication cables, power & power storage etc.

Other uses of the commodity include its use in roofing sheets, chemicals, radiation shielding, as well as an alloying element with other metals, as hard lead ingots in alloys of various machined or structural products in which antimony is important to give rigidity to the design; in lead–acid batteries, for bullets and plain bearings, among others which drive the market’s expansion further.

Key Players:

Mars Metal Company

American Elements

Pilot Industries Limited

Gravita India Ltd

Jayachandran Alloys (P) Ltd

News & Recent Development

19 June 2023- Lead prices in India up till 30 June 2023 are expected to stay at INR 184.15/Kg.

Related Reports:

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Amanda Williams

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA