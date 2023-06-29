Light-Sport Aircraft Market Price Trends, Top Companies, Analysis, Report 2023-2028

The global light-sport aircraft market size reached US$ 1.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.65% during 2023-2028.

A light-sport aircraft (LSA) is a compact aircraft comprising two seats and a 600 kg maximum takeoff weight. It has an engine, a fixed-pitch or ground-adjustable propeller, gliders, powered parachutes, an unpressurized cabin, fixed landing gear, gyroplanes, airships, and air balloons. It is used in sports, recreational activities, and flying training as it is lightweight, non-complex, easy to fly, and less expensive than other aircraft. As a result, LSA is gaining immense traction across the globe due to the rise in recreational activities and significant expansion in the travel and tourism industry.

Light-Sport Aircraft Market Trends and Drivers:

The global light-sport aircraft market is primarily driven by the rising number of pilot training institutions. Moreover, several key players are introducing new-generation aircraft to meet the demand for small airplanes. Along with this, the ease of building aircraft with available kits and information is positively influencing market growth. Additionally, the aviation regulatory bodies of numerous countries are adopting new standards and updating existing ones to encourage LSA procurements. In line with this, the increasing need for lightweight aircraft for enhanced performance in acceleration, structural strength and stiffness, and safety has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for certification courses in hobby flying activities among individuals are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, increasing collaborations among key players to develop enhanced technologies for urban air mobility solutions, and rising use of LSA in agriculture, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Light-Sport Aircraft Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

American Legend Aircraft Co.

Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM S.p.A.

Cub Crafters Inc.

Czech Aircraft Group s.r.o.

Flight Design general aviation GmbH (LIFT Air GmbH)

ICON Aircraft Inc.

Jabiru Aircraft Pty Ltd.

Pipistrel d.o.o (Textron Inc.)

Van’s Aircraft Inc. and Zenith Aircraft Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Airplane

Seaplane

Breakup by Application:

Sport and Recreation

Flight Training

Aircraft Rental

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

