Linerboard Price Trend | Provided by Procurement Resource

Linerboard is a thin cardboard of any grade of paperboard/containerboard which is used for making corrugated containers that exclude any corrugating medium. Its production process primarily consists of two approaches to create virgin linerboard and recycled linerboard. Virgin Liberboard includes harvesting trees and turning them to a pulp, and recycled linerboard entails using recycled material like old, corrugated containers, or OCC.

It offers many properties, including high burst, tensile, roughness, and compressing strength, making it ideal for printing applications. It finds application in the production of displays, graphical displays and folding cartons. When mixed with other corrugated materials, it helps enhance the product’s properties like folding strength, bursting strength, and water repellence, which are employed in the printing process, making graphics, signage, as well as food and medical packaging which uses SBS (solid bleached sulphate).

Key Details About the Linerboard Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Linerboard price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Linerboard Price Trend, including India Linerboard price, USA Linerboard price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Linerboard Price Trend:

Linerboard is heavier than Kraft paper and is made for producing corrugated cartons or an average cardboard box that is extensively used for making pallet liners, floor covering, tube and core, interleaving and slip sheets. Further, it also finds its application as a protective overwrap for covering products that are then shipped to other locations which further expand the market development for linerboard. Also, its white top linerboard variant has a white and brown side on each side, which dresses the container. Its white side serves as an excellent foundation for custom logo printing which in turn boosts sales in the sector.

Key Players:

Pratt Industries

Sonoco Products Company

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd

Zhejiang Jingxing

Ji’an Group

Lee and Man

Zhejiang Rongsheng

Smurfit Kappa Group

Thai Paper Mill Co

International Paper

Universal Pulp and Paper

Mondi Group Plc

DS Smith Plc

Georgia-Pacific LLC

WestRock Company

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

News & Recent Development

23 February 2023- In the North American domestic market, the prices lowered by USD 20/ton on 42-lb unbleached kraft liner board, 35-/36-lb high performance, as well as for 30-/31-lb recycled liner board.

