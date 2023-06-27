Liquid Detergent Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Liquid Detergent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global liquid detergent market size reached US$ 31.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.

Liquid Detergent Industry Outlook:

Liquid detergent is a cleaning agent in liquid form that is specifically formulated for the removal of dirt, stains, and grime from various surfaces and fabrics. It comprises a combination of surfactants, water, enzymes, builders, and other additives that work together to break down and remove dirt and stains. It is a popular alternative to traditional powdered detergents due to its ease of use, effectiveness, and versatility. It dissolves quickly and completely in water, resulting in a more efficient cleaning process. It allows for easy and accurate measuring, ensuring the right amount of detergent is used for each load of laundry or cleaning task. It is suitable for use in both top-loading and front-loading washing machines, as well as for hand washing or spot cleaning. It can be specially formulated for specific fabrics or surfaces, such as delicate fabrics, baby clothes, or heavily soiled items.

Top Companies in Liquid Detergent Industry:

Henkel

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Church & Dwight

Unilever

Global Liquid Detergent Market Growth:

At present, there is a rise in the demand for liquid detergents, as they offer additional features and benefits, such as fragrance options for a fresh scent and color-safe formulas, to prevent fading or bleeding of colors, and stain-fighting ingredients to target specific types of stains like grease, oil, or grass. This, along with the growing utilization of liquid detergents to clean kitchen surfaces, bathroom tiles, floors, and even carpets, providing a versatile cleaning solution for various areas of the home, is offering a favorable market outlook. Moreover, various benefits provided by liquid detergents, such as ease of use, quick dissolving properties, and versatility, are bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type

Inorganic Liquid Detergent

Organic Liquid Detergent

Breakup by End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

