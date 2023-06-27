List of 12 Battery Companies in the World 2023

Battery Industry in World:

Battery refers to electrical devices that store energy and discharge it by transforming chemical energy into electricity. They are of several types, including lithium-ion, lead acid, nickel metal hydride, nickel cadmium, etc. These battery variants comprise of a container, separator, cathode, anode, electrolyte, electrodes, and collector. They are extremely cost-effective, require minimum maintenance, and facilitate improved energy density. Battery systems are mostly incorporated into various electronic devices, such as laptops, mobile phones, handheld video consoles, digital cameras, stereos, digital versatile disc (DVD) players, etc., and are even used to offer power and operate electronic cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, etc. They are also integrated into medical devices for their efficient operation. Consequently, battery products find extensive applications across numerous sectors, including automotive, consumer electronics, solar energy, medical devices, aviation, etc.

List of Battery Companies in the World:

123 Systems LLC BYD Motors Inc Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd Envision AESC Group Ltd GS Yuasa International Ltd Johnson Controls Panasonic Holdings Corporation Robert Bosch GmbH Saft (Total Energies SE) Samsung SDI Co. Ltd Tesla Inc Toshiba Corporation

How Big is the Battery Market ? :

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 116.6 Billion

US$ 116.6 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 197.8 Billion

US$ 197.8 Billion Growth Rate: 8.8%

8.8% Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Battery Industry Growth and Future Demand Analysis:

The increasing utilization of electronic appliances across the globe is among the key factors driving the battery companies. Additionally, the growing need for medical devices, such as electrocardiograms, electrocardiographs, pacemakers, ventricular assist systems, infusion pumps, glucose meters, etc., is also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the shifting consumer preferences toward electronic vehicles (EVs) powered by Li-ion batteries for reducing fuel dependency and minimizing the negative impacts of air pollution are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the escalating usage of smartwatches and fitness bands to track calorie intake, count steps, and analyze heart rate and the rising demand for rechargeable batteries in the aerospace segment to provide power to the engines of modern private and commercial aircraft are further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the expanding employment of batteries in submarines, on account of their shorter charging times, is expected to catalyze the battery companies over the forecasted period.

